LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Holdings Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter worth $306,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter worth $836,000.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $27.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at LSB Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LXU shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Stories

