Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.69.

MGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1,609.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 484.3% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Price Performance

Magna International Dividend Announcement

MGA opened at $56.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89. Magna International has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

