Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 237.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,470,000 after buying an additional 673,764 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 269,054 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,170 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 71.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 144,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,975,000 after purchasing an additional 141,559 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Digital Trading Up 3.1 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on MARA. BTIG Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of MARA opened at $10.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 5.05.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.