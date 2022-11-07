MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $233.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $422.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.94.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading

