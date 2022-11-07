Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.50 for the year. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $10.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.41 EPS.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of VAC stock opened at $138.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $174.74.
Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 30.54%.
About Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.