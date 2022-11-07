Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.50 for the year. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $10.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.41 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %

VAC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $138.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $174.74.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also

