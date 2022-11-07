Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) versus First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Critical Survey

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercantile Bank and First Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $199.71 million 2.79 $59.02 million $3.22 10.91 First Bank $98.87 million 2.99 $35.43 million $1.78 8.53

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. First Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantile Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 25.77% 12.28% 1.05% First Bank 33.63% 13.08% 1.39%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Mercantile Bank and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Mercantile Bank pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bank pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and First Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Mercantile Bank and First Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus target price of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.24%. First Bank has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.69%. Given Mercantile Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than First Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of First Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats First Bank on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner-occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as owns 22 automated teller machines and 19 video banking machines. As of January 18, 2022, the company operated 44 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About First Bank

(Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans that include auto, personal, and traditional installment loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; remote deposit capture; and cash management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Hamilton, Lawrence, Mercerville, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown counties in New Jersey, as well as Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, and West Chester counties in Pennsylvania. First Bank was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.