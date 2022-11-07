Michele Lau Sells 456 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
GoDaddy Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $67.53 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
