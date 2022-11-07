Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CORZ. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CORZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Chardan Capital downgraded Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut shares of Core Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 6.28.

Core Scientific Trading Down 11.0 %

Core Scientific stock opened at 0.16 on Monday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of 0.14 and a 1-year high of 14.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.01. The business had revenue of 163.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 152.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Core Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

