Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth $52,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Rocket Companies

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,669,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,385,135.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 974,700 shares of company stock worth $7,067,190. 94.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

RKT stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 108.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $17.69.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.