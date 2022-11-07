Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,988 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 121.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 24.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after buying an additional 190,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 40,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 284,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $15.86 on Monday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $297.96 million, a P/E ratio of 113.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 664.33%.

In related news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $227,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 248,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

