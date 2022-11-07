Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 40.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 18.3% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 9.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 122.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 183,517 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deluxe to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

DLX opened at $19.05 on Monday. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $820.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.33%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

