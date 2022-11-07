Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,172 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOOD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

HOOD stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $38.17.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,915 shares of company stock worth $957,876. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

