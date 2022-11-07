Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CureVac were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 78.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 98,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

