Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Q2 by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Q2 stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $90.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

