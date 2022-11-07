Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $116,000 Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,760 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,779,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 202,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Banco Santander by 27.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,957,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,000 shares during the period. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $4.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.10) to €3.00 ($3.00) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.30) to €4.00 ($4.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.00) to €4.10 ($4.10) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

