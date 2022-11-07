Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $117,000 Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,296,000 after buying an additional 3,261,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ING Groep by 16.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,827,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,495,000 after acquiring an additional 400,334 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,828,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,069,000 after purchasing an additional 104,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 4,412.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($12.80) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.50) to €14.70 ($14.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.27.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $10.84 on Monday. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

