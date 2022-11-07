Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,874 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paya were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paya during the second quarter worth $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,134,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Paya by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $8.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 137.69 and a beta of 0.17. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.22.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Paya to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

