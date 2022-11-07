Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $135,000 Stock Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

JMIA stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.