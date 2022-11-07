Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $144,000 Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,611,000 after buying an additional 603,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 838,752 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Open Lending by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,677,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,628,000 after purchasing an additional 73,850 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Open Lending by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,577,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,363,000 after buying an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Open Lending by 27.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,268,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after buying an additional 272,535 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $6.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a current ratio of 18.48. The company has a market cap of $870.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.67. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Open Lending had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LPRO. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

