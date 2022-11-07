Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDT were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in IDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in IDT by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IDT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE IDT opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $610.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.12. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $67.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

