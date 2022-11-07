Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $185,000 Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,155,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 453,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,342,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 34,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $62.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.05. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.78, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.26). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. Research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LGND. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

