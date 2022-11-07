Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $219,000 Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 81,655 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 157,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 54,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $526.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,775.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.19%. The business’s revenue was up 187.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $31,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 892,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

