Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $130,000 in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the second quarter worth $97,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.
Nuvei Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $29.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. Nuvei Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NVEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.
About Nuvei
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvei (NVEI)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.