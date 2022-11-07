Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $130,000 in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the second quarter worth $97,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $29.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. Nuvei Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.79 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

NVEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

About Nuvei

Get Rating

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Further Reading

