Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $133,000 in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 33,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLSK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 166.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter worth about $128,000. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on CleanSpark from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on CleanSpark from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

CleanSpark Price Performance

CLSK stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $23.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $142.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 4.06.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $31.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

