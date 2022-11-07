Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $201,000 in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Benson Hill by 15.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Benson Hill by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 347,939 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the first quarter worth approximately $7,429,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Benson Hill by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 221,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Benson Hill by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHIL opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 30.39% and a negative net margin of 43.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHIL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

