Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,922,000 after acquiring an additional 84,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 23.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after buying an additional 189,889 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 611,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,025,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIIV has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $19.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $615.62 million, a P/E ratio of -28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $30.26.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.