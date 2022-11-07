Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 84,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ HUT opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $425.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 58.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

