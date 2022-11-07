Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 69.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 9.5% during the second quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 315,613 shares during the period. Hillman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter worth about $1,597,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 119.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,039,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NU. New Street Research raised NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.27.
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
