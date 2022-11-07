Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 2,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.08.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $52.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.96. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.71.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.