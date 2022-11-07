Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,418 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in 8X8 by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGHT. Northland Securities decreased their target price on 8X8 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Insider Activity at 8X8

8X8 Price Performance

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 46,325 shares of company stock worth $205,752 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EGHT stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $23.16.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. 8X8’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

8X8 Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.