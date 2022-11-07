Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,854 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 111.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 280.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 39,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 225.95%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

