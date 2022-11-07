Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 774 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 4.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Workiva by 9.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 604.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 90,986 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 6.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Shares of WK stock opened at $68.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $163.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average is $71.97.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 338.14% and a negative net margin of 17.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

