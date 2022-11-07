Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNY. Cheuvreux cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €120.00 ($120.00) to €89.00 ($89.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($112.00) to €93.00 ($93.00) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

SNY opened at $43.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

