Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BOX were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BOX by 33.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 61.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of BOX by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 34.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Citigroup started coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

BOX stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.92 and a beta of 1.16. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $396,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,141,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,790. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

