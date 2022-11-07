Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 12,284 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after buying an additional 5,129,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 26.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 205,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 37,556 shares during the period. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSBR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $5.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $7.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 8.1%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.50%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

