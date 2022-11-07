Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,659 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

ACIW stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $36.01.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 11.23%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.