Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,667 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at $137,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 154.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $944.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDOT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

