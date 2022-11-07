Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,736 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 36.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 45.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Agilysys by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,401.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $320,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,007.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,401.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $62.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 194.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $65.31.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

