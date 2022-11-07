Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,962 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $321,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($34.69) to GBX 2,900 ($33.53) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($35.84) to GBX 3,200 ($37.00) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.22) to GBX 2,550 ($29.48) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,119.38.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $57.06 on Monday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

