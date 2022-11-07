Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,553 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in EVO Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in EVO Payments by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Insider Activity at EVO Payments

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $116,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $349,930. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVO Payments Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3,360,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $33.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVOP shares. Truist Financial cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

EVO Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.