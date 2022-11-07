Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,972 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $41.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.18. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

