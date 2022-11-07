Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,726 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after buying an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,336,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,652 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at $12,819,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 397.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 726,070 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 36,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $251,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 36,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $251,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,669. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO opened at $6.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $9.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

