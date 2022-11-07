Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,405 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOD opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $19.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOD. Barclays cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.62) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.60) to GBX 215 ($2.49) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.08) to GBX 155 ($1.79) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.91) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

