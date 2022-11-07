Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,405 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vodafone Group Public Price Performance
Shares of VOD opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $19.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.