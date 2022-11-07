Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,040 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at $4,323,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth $3,452,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 129.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 182,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at about $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $7.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0895 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

