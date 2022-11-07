Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 571 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 6.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 12.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 9.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $57.35 on Monday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.50, a PEG ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

