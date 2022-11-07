Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 861 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 2,877.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,785,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 6.9 %

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $46.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 74.03%. The firm had revenue of $242.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

