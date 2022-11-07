Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $202,000 Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROIV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $74,233.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,204,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $74,233.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,204,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 416,667 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 115,163 shares of company stock worth $426,918 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,110.83% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. The company had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.