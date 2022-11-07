Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,154,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,394.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $731,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESMT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on EngageSmart from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EngageSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.65 and a beta of 0.68.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

