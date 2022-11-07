Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after buying an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,508,000 after buying an additional 1,685,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,720,000 after buying an additional 968,919 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,350,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,636,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.35. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $173.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 54.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

