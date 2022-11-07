Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,370 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,158,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,281,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,296,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 302,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 178,428 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCRX opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.67. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

